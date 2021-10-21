BC Ferries website, booking systems down for hours due to 'technical difficulties'

Customers hoping to book a sailing on the BC Ferries website were out of luck Thursday afternoon and evening, after the company experienced “technical difficulties.”

In a tweet, BC Ferries apologized to customers impacted by the outage after both its website and booking systems crashed. The company added that it’s “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

#BCFHeadsUp

Our website & booking systems are currently unavailable. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize to customers impacted by these technical difficulties.



We will keep you updated here with #CurrentConditions for today's sailings. ^km pic.twitter.com/KJDIbajlZZ

BC Ferries executive director of public affairs Deborah Marshall said they don’t believe the issue is related to a cyber attack, but rather a backend issue with their system.

The website was back up and running by 10:15 p.m. Thursday.