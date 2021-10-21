BC Ferries website, booking systems down for hours due to 'technical difficulties'
Customers hoping to book a sailing on the BC Ferries website were out of luck Thursday afternoon and evening, after the company experienced “technical difficulties.”
In a tweet, BC Ferries apologized to customers impacted by the outage after both its website and booking systems crashed. The company added that it’s “working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”
#BCFHeadsUp
Our website & booking systems are currently unavailable. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologize to customers impacted by these technical difficulties.
We will keep you updated here with #CurrentConditions for today's sailings. ^km pic.twitter.com/KJDIbajlZZ
BC Ferries executive director of public affairs Deborah Marshall said they don’t believe the issue is related to a cyber attack, but rather a backend issue with their system.
The website was back up and running by 10:15 p.m. Thursday.
-
Ceremony at Chestermere poppy crosswalk to go ahead SundayA ceremony paying tribute to Canada's veterans ahead of Remembrance Day will go ahead on Sunday in Chestermere.
-
Ottawa approves federal assistance to Sask. as COVID-19 ICU demands increaseThe federal minister of public safety says Ottawa has approved Saskatchewan’s request for federal assistance as demands on the health-care system grow.
-
Child killed in collision on Hwy. 89 in Melancthon FridayA child has died in a two-vehicle collision in Melancthon Friday.
-
Unvaccinated pregnant woman from northern B.C. clings to life in COVID-19 ICUA man from northern B.C. is speaking out to urge vaccination against COVID-19 as his pregnant wife clings to life in a hospital ICU some 1,200 kilometres from home.
-
Staffing concerns could be a grinch for struggling businesses in upcoming holiday seasonSome struggling businesses are hopeful the upcoming holiday season may help them out, but there are concerns staffing shortages could be a grinch in some sectors.
-
Toronto police release images of suspect in west end sexual assaultToronto police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault of a woman in the city’s west end on Thursday.
-
Experts weigh in on investigation into handling of Sean Chu sex assault allegationThe head of a non-profit agency supporting victims of domestic violence and abuse says if the sex assault allegation made in 1997 against Calgary Coun. Sean Chu were investigated today, the outcome might be different.
-
Grain elevator in Niverville demolished following weather delaysThe grain elevator in Niverville has been demolished after weather delays pushed back the demolition.
-
Living Space in Timmins developing new strategic planLiving Space in Timmins is developing a new strategic plan and is looking to the public for input. The plan would see the organization through to its goal of ending homelessness in the city by 2025.