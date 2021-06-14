BC Ferries website goes down within hours of province announcing end of travel ban

The BC Ferries website went down due to technical difficulties on Monday, within mere hours of the province announcing that it is lifting the COVID-19 travel ban.

The website, which includes travel schedules and reservations, stopped operating due to “technical difficulties,” according to a booking agent that CTV News Vancouver spoke with by phone.

In a tweet, the company says the “website is currently unavailable and we are working hard to restore its service. Thank you for your patience during this time.”

CTV News asked BC Ferries if the website is down due to a spike in visitor traffic due to the province's announcement that recreational travel will be once again be allowed across B.C. as of Tuesday, but spokesperson Deborah Marshall said she didn’t know the cause.

“We are experiencing a technical glitch with our website. Team is working to fix it. They haven’t determined root cause as yet,” she said.

BC Ferries is a Crown corporation, which offers foot passenger and vehicle transportation throughout the province and is part of the government’s highway system.

Throughout the pandemic, government-related websites have been known to crash due to sudden spikes in people trying to make reservations, after weeks or months of lockdowns and restrictions. For example, last summer Parks Canada websites crashed when too many people tried to book camp sites at the same time.