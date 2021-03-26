BC Housing to convert Vic West property into temporary homeless shelter

BC Housing has contracted a Victoria construction company to convert a Vic West property into a temporary homeless shelter.

The property at 225 Russell St. is expected to be used as a temporary housing facility while a permanent facility at 865 Catherine St. is constructed.

The 865 Catherine St. site was purchased by BC Housing on March 11.

On Wednesday, the province said the Vic West property would be converted into 45 supportive housing units, with construction expected to begin this summer.

The Catherine Street site is one of four new Victoria housing projects the B.C. government is expecting to begin construction on this year.

The other three projects include: