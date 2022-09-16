BC Hydro restores power to tens of thousands after widespread outage in Greater Victoria

BC Hydro says a "transmission circuit failure" was to blame for a power outage that left tens of thousands of Greater Victoria residents without power on Friday afternoon.

Nearly 78,000 BC Hydro customers lost power around 1:15 p.m. Friday in a range of areas, including Saanich, View Royal, Langford, Colwood and Metchosin.

That number shrank to about 57,000 by 2:30 p.m., and around 2:45 p.m. power had been restored to all affected BC Hydro customers.

Many schools in the Sooke School District were affected by the outage Friday. Power was restored relatively quickly at the schools, however, and students remained in class for the remainder of the school day.

Power is back. Some phone systems still affected.



Busing will run as scheduled for your child’s regular dismissal time today.