BC Hydro's proposal to increase EV charging fees has been rejected

BC Hydro's proposal to increase electric vehicle charging fees starting next month has been rejected, according to the regulator.

The Crown corporation was asking for an interim 15 per cent increase to current fees, starting on Sept. 1 in order to recover the costs associated with providing chargers to the public.

The proposal was rejected on Thursday by the BC Utilities Commission.

Currently, the cost varies depending on the type of charger used. The per-minute fee ranges from about 12 cents to 27 cents.

The BCUC said, in a statement, that the "proposed rates are materially different than the current rates" because they introduced power-based charges, new rates for level 2 charging, and an extended stay fee. It also said the introduction of power-based charges was "premature" because BC Hydro has not obtained the required federal permission to institute this type of fee.

"Finally, BC Hydro is unclear in its application about how it would refund or recover the difference between the existing and proposed new interim rates," the explanation from the BCUC concludes.

However, the regulator did say it recognizes that BC Hydro's costs can’t be fully recovered with the current fee structure and that this "may result in a larger rate increase as time passes."

Given that, the BCUC said it will be initiating a streamlined review process that will "expedite" the review of the application.