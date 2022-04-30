BC Liberal leader wins Vancouver by-election
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon is poised to take a seat in the legislature after winning the by-election in Vancouver-Quilchena Saturday.
Although the results will not be official until May 4, the initial count showed Falcon with a commanding lead He received just shy of 59 per cent of the vote – roughly twice that of the second-place candidate. The BC NDP's Jeanette Ashe finished with just over 24 per cent.
The Vancouver-Quilchena seat was vacated when former BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson resigned after the NDP won a majority in the 2020 provincial election.
The riding has been held by a BC Liberal since 1991 and is considered one of the safest for the BC Liberals. It is common practice for a sitting MLA to offer their seat to a leader who doesn’t currently hold a riding.
This is a developing story on CTV News Vancouver, check back for updates.
