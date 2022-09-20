BC Lions players involved in post-game altercation with Calgary Stampeders, police say

Several players from the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders were involved in a verbal altercation in a parking lot at McMahon Stadium following the Lions 31-29 overtime victory on Saturday evening, according to police.

The incident is apparently linked to an on-field punch thrown by Stampeders linebacker Cameron Judge at the conclusion of the game, which has resulted in a one game suspension.

“The disciplinary measure is a result of Judge violating the league’s player code of conduct by punching BC Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead on the field following the teams’ Week 15 contest,” the Canadian Football League said in a statement.

Post-game video shows several players from each team involved in a skirmish and then Whitehead getting up from the turf and looking a little dazed.

Later on Twitter, Whitehead accused Judge of sucker-punching him.

"I see him walking over, he has his helmet on so I'm not thinking that's what you coming to do,” Whitehead said after Lions’ practice in Surrey Tuesday. “He said something and struck me in my face."

@CameronJudge you gotta stand on that sucker punch after the game every time I see you!!!! It’s up ��

The two teams are set to meet again at BC Place on Saturday.

Prior to the announcement of Judge’s suspension, Whitehead again took to social media to say he really hopes Judge travels with the Stampeders to the upcoming game.

With just a few weeks to go in the season, and the Lions still competing for a home field playoff game, head coach Rick Campbell said there’s too much on the line for the team to be focused on last week’s post-game confrontation.

"It's a huge game for us for many reasons: A chance to clinch a playoff spot; Obviously, playing Calgary again,” Campbell said. “So, we're making sure we direct all of our energy on that."

Whitehead said the confrontation began with on-field trash talking – something CFL on TSN Insider Farhan Lalji says is a normal part of professional sports.

The Calgary Police Service said officers in the area witnessed the parking lot confrontation, which Whitehead acknowledges took place when he and several other Lions went looking for Judge after the game.

“I tried to confront him. We talked to a couple of their guys and asked them can you go get him. They said he’s upstairs with the coach,” Whitehead said. “We argued a little bit. Cussed a little bit. But nobody got physical.”

CPS said there are no allegations of criminal activity stemming from the heated yelling match and no investigation has been opened as a result.

With last week’s victory, the BC Lions maintained their hold on second-place in the CFL’s West Division leaving them two points clear of the third-place Stampeders.