BC Lions QB Michael Reilly announces retirement after 11 seasons
B.C. Lions quarterback Michael Reilly has announced his retirement after 11 seasons and two Grey Cup titles.
Reilly first joined the Lions in 2010, playing three seasons before departing to play for Edmonton for six more seasons.
In 2019 he returned to B.C. to play out the remainder of his CFL career.
The 36-year-old won Grey Cup titles with the Lions (2011) and Edmonton (2015).
He was named the Grey Cup MVP in 2015 and the league's outstanding player in 2017 when he passed for 5,830 yards and 30 touchdowns.
“From his arrival mid-way through the 2010 season to scrapping his way to make our squad in 2011 training camp with a quarterback room that included Travis Lulay and Jarious Jackson, his drive to compete and win is something all young professionals should aspire to,” said Lions co-GM and director of football operations Neil McEvoy in a news release.
