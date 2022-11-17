BC Lions quarterback named CFL's outstanding Canadian
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke was named the CFL's most outstanding Canadian on Thursday.
The announcement was made at the CFL's awards banquet in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine league head coaches.
Rourke, 24, finished sixth in CFL passing with 3,349 yards despite only playing in 10 regular-season games.
The Victoria native staked B.C. to wins in eight of its first nine games before suffering a foot injury in a 28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Aug. 19 that required surgery.
At the time, Rourke was leading the CFL in passing (3,281 yards) and TDs (25).
He returned for the Lions regular-season finale, then led the club past Calgary 30-16 in the West Division semifinal before its 28-20 loss to Winnipeg in the conference final last weekend.
Rourke finished his season completing 255-of-324 passes (78.7 per cent) with 25 TDs, 10 interceptions and a league-high six 300-yard games while also rushing for 304 yards on 39 carries (7.8-yard average) with seven TDs.
Toronto Argonauts receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. was the finalist.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022.
-
Windsor gearing up to watch FIFA World CupWatching the FIFA World Cup is a signature event in Windsor regardless of what teams are playing.
-
The Grey Cup wagers between Manitoba and Ontario’s major politiciansManitoba's Premier has made a football-based bet with Ontario Premier Doug Ford ahead of the Grey Cup on Sunday.
-
3-legged dog up for adoption at Calgary Humane SocietyThe Calgary Humane Society is hoping to find a home for a three-legged puppy named Duke.
-
Santa Claus parades, Magic of Lights kickoff Christmas season in OttawaThe Help Santa Toy Parade, the Barrhaven Santa Claus Parade and the Magic of Lights at Wesley Clover Parks are all this weekend in Ottawa.
-
Parents are buying fewer baby clothes, a sign of deep financial distressCustomers are pulling back on spending at Gap and Old Navy — particularly in the baby clothing category that shows just how much families are feeling inflation's pinch.
-
Fit as a fiddle: Pot-bellied pig almost back to his old self againThe two-year-old pot-bellied pig was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the spring that left him partially paralyzed.
-
Change of plans: Sydney parade route will include Whitney PierThe tradition of the Santa Claus Parade coming down Whitney Pier’s main drag has divided people for days now.
-
'We’ll be ready': Western Mustangs prepare to face Laval at Mitchell BowlThe outcome of the Mitchell Bowl between the Western Mustangs and Laval University on Saturday will determine who will advance to the Vanier Cup. It will be the game of the year, with two of the best Canadian teams going head-to-head.
-
Police searching for suspect after attempted child abductionWinnipeg Police are looking for a suspect after an attempted child abduction in the West End Thursday morning.