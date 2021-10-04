BC Lions receiver Whitehead expected to miss 2 to 4 weeks following hand surgery
Staff
The Canadian Press
The BC Lions announced Monday receiver Lucky Whitehead will require surgery for a broken hand and is expected to be out two-to-four weeks.
The CFL club said Whitehead was injured in its 30-9 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday night.
Whitehead was targeted once in the contest but had no receptions.
The five-foot-10, 177-pound Whitehead is ranked second in the CFL in receiving with 36 catches for 665 yards (18.5-yard average) and four TDs this season, his first with B.C.
The Lions said Whitehead will undergo surgery Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.
