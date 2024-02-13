BC Lions sign veteran quarterback Dakota Prukop to one-year deal

The B.C. Lions signed veteran American quarterback Dakota Prukop to a one-year deal Tuesday.

The move came on the opening day of CFL free agency.

The signing of Prukop fills a need for the Lions as veteran backup Dane Evans retired following the 2023 season. Veteran Vernon Adams Jr. remains the club's starter.

“Sometimes it's tough to talk to these guys about being No. 2 when they want to be No. 1 or No.1 B,” Neil McEvoy, the Lions co-GM and football operations director, said recently. “Vernon is our quarterback, Vernon is our guy.

“We're excited about Big Play VA coming back. There is no 1B. There's two or three.”

B.C. also signed Canadian receiver Jake Harty to a one-year contract.

Prukop, 30, spent the last two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers predominantly as a short-yardage specialist. He ran for 397 yards and 13 touchdowns on 111 carries while registering 11 completions for 209 yards and two TDs.

Prukop began his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts in 2017 and also spent time with the Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks before joining the Bombers.

Harty, 32, appeared in 14 regular-season games last season with the Grey Cup-champion Montreal Alouettes. He had four catches for 36 yards while also registering eight special-teams tackles.

Harty, a Calgary native, began his CFL career with the Ottawa Redblacks (2015-17) while also spending time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018-19, 2021-22) before joining Montreal last season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.