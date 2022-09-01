BC Prosecution Service approves charge against Nanaimo police officer after crash

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) says it's approved a charge against a Nanaimo RCMP officer following a traffic incident near the Harbour City last year.

The BCPS approved one count of driving without consideration for others against Const. Elie Mohsen of the Nanaimo RCMP.

Few details about the incident were released by the prosecution service on Thursday, though it did say the charges stem from a driving incident that involved the Mountie and a motorcycle on Sept. 3, 2021.

The prosecution services says Mohsen was working a shift with the Ladysmith RCMP at the time.

The constable is scheduled to appear in Nanaimo Provincial Court on Sept. 27.

The BCPS notes that the charges were approved by a lawyer with "no prior or current connection with the officer."

In its release, the prosecution service said it won't release any further information on the incident since the matter is now before the court.