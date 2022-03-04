BC Prosecution Service says Kelowna RCMP leader has apologized for 'grossly inaccurate' statements

The BC Prosecution Service says the officer in charge of Kelowna RCMP has apologized for comments she made at a city council meeting earlier this week that the service says were "grossly inaccurate."

During her quarterly report to the council on Monday night, Supt. Kara Triance was asked about prolific offenders in the city and the RCMP detachment's efforts to see them prosecuted.

Triance told councillors that 78 per cent of the charge recommendations Kelowna RCMP sent to the BC Prosecution Service during 2021 had not been assessed by prosecutors, an assertion the service categorically rejected in a statement on Friday.

"These statements are grossly inaccurate and they unjustifiably cast doubt on the professionalism and effectiveness of hard-working Crown counsel," the service said. "There is no Crown charge assessment backlog and this is not an issue of differences in systems or tracking."

According to the BCPS, the "overwhelming majority" of reports to Crown by Kelowna RCMP were assessed within 30 days and approved, and those cases are now pending before the courts.

Triance later clarified to Castanet News that the 78 per cent of files she mentioned to the city council were actually files still making their way through the court process, not files still awaiting charge approval.

While Triance described this as a difference in data systems tracking the cases, the prosecution service rejected that framing.

"After media reports about the statements made to the Kelowna City Council, the officer in charge contacted senior Crown counsel, specifically acknowledging that the statements had been inaccurate and apologizing for making them," the BCPS said Friday.

Triance's point about repeat offenders taking up police and court resources has found support from the BC Crown Counsel Association, which represents Crown prosecutors in collective bargaining with the province.

The union issued its own statement calling for "at least five more prosecutors" in the Kelowna area.

“It’s important that we have a properly resourced justice system to make sure criminals are arrested and prosecuted in a timely manner to protect the public,” said association president Kevin Marks, in a news release.

"We have been asking the government since 2017 for additional funding to address the understaffing issue in the Kelowna office. Our prosecutors have worked essentially without a break for more than a year. They work nights and weekends to get the job done. They are under incredible stress, and comments implying they are somehow not doing their jobs is hurtful to our hard-working members in Kelowna."

Marks' comments echoed some of those Triance made in her original remarks to the city council.

The RCMP superintendent told councillors more prosecutors are needed, and specifically referenced the city's growing population as a source of stress on the system.

"The more people and the more offenders that we see in our community, the more we need to be able to stay on top of that," Triance said. "Being able to put people in jail and keep them in jail would allow us some time to do that work."