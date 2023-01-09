BC SPCA bringing back Betty White Challenge

The BC SPCA is bringing back the #BettyWhiteChallenge, sharing the story of a pup named Golden Girl as an example of the animals that will benefit from donations.

The fundraising initiative encourages people to donate to rescues and charities in memory of the beloved icon and renowned animal advocate. It launched last year in the lead-up to what would have been White's 100th birthday.

This year's challenge also celebrates the late actress' birthday, ending on Jan. 17 when she would have turned 101.

In a statement announcing the reboot of the challenge, the charity shared the story of a recently rescued puppy named in honour of the sitcom White starred in.

The eight-month-old English bulldog mix, called GG for short, was found injured and emaciated by a police officer, according to a spokesperson.

"Not only was she limping on her right leg with a very weak left leg, her spine was visible and she had scabs across her body, hair loss and inflammation,” writes Emma Michel, assistant manager of the Richmond SPCA branch.

“GG was also shivering and exhausted and her abdomen was hard and swollen.”

The young dog will likely need surgery and is receiving treatment for her skin condition. Now that she is being fed properly, staff say her sweet and playful personality is beginning to shine through.

“It is so amazing to see her finally start to act like a puppy,” Michel continues.

Last on Jan. 17, the BC SPCA reported it received more than $400,000 in donations in White's name.