BC SPCA calls for donations as demand at pet food banks rises

The BC SPCA is looking for volunteers and donations to help meet rising demand at its pet food banks across the province.

The organization says it has helped distribute food supplies to 1,235 more animals this year than it did last year, and although the SPCA has teamed up with more businesses and partners to distribute pet food and supplies, demand has still outpaced the program's growth.

"Many pet guardians are struggling right now, especially those on a fixed income, and we want to make sure they can provide their pets with everything they need," said BC SPCA outreach specialist Diane Waters in a release Tuesday.

"The increase in demand is definitely having an impact," she said. "We are having supply issues across the board and are in desperate need of donations of food and other pet supplies."

The BC SPCA is asking for donations of pet food, pet supplies, or monetary donations to help keep up with demand.

Two anonymous donors have also agreed to triple all financial donations up to $45,000.

The organization says it's also looking for dry and wet cat food and cat litter in particular.

The first SPCA pet food bank on Vancouver Island opened in Victoria in 2020, amid the pandemic.

Since then, the SPCA says it has made "significant investments" into its outreach services over the last two years.

"In addition to distributing pet food and supplies through our own locations and at community food banks, we are also supporting several Indigenous communities directly," said Waters.

Donations to the SPCA's outreach support services can be made online here.