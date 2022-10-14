BC SPCA launches 50% off adoption promotion
The BC SPCA is slashing the price of adoption fees by 50 per cent to help free up space for more animals at its shelters.
The campaign runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 29 and is sponsored by Hill's Pet Nutrition.
The promotion applies to regular pets, like dogs and cats, as well as farm animals like horses, pigs, bunnies and goats.
"We have so many animals in our care who are looking for loving homes," said Adrienne McBride, senior director of the BC SPCA's community animals centre.
"In addition to finding families for these amazing pets, we want to make sure we have space open in our facilities and our foster homes for other animals who need a warm, safe place to stay as the colder weather approaches," she said.
Just a few weeks ago, the BC SPCA also reopened its doors to in-person adoption visits.
For more than two years during the pandemic the BC SPCA was only allowing virtual visits for people who were considering adopting an animal.
SPCA branches are now open province-wide, though visitors are still required to wear a mask.
More information about adoptable pets can be found on the BC SPCA website.
