BC SPCA launches investigation after injured dog found running in Comox with bound muzzle

The BC SPCA says it has animal protection officers investigating after a dog was found running on its own with apparent injuries in Comox.

The SPCA says the yellow lab mix, named Buttercup, was found underweight with her mouth taped shut, which left cuts around her face.

"Her leg had also been previously broken in two places and had healed incorrectly," said Alina Wilson, senior officer of digital giving for the BC SPCA, in a release Thursday.

"Unfortunately, she will require amputation for her full recovery," said Wilson.

Buttercup is also being treated for a parasite called giardia, according to the SPCA.

The organization describes Buttercup's injuries as "suspicious" and is asking anyone with information to contact the BC SPCA's animal helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

"Through the love and care of our staff and volunteers, Buttercup is on the road to recovery and is expected to be available for adoption in the next few weeks," said Wilson.