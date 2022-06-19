BC SPCA shelters 'overwhelmed,' discount on cat adoption fees offered

Overwhelmed with incoming animals, the BC SPCA is offering 50 per cent off adult cat adoption fees for the next 10 days in hopes of clearing up space in its shelters.

"We’ve been responding to many cases this year where up to 100 cats are being rescued at one time from hoarding situations,” said Lorie Chortyk, the BC SPCA's general manager of communications, in a statement Sunday.

“Just this month, we took in 120 cats from a property in northern B.C., and these kinds of cases are happening all around the province. This time of year is always very busy with incoming animals and these large-scale intakes place additional demands on our facilities and resources.”

The adoption discount program will run from June 20 to 30 and is presented by Hill's Pet Nutrition.

The SPCA's adoption fees vary by animal type and by branch. At the Vancouver branch, adopting an adult cat costs $194, while adopting a "mature" cat over eight years old costs $98. In Prince George, the same fees are $165 and $83, respectively.

Many of the cats currently available for adoption in B.C. come from two recent cases: one in which more than 70 cats were brought to the Surrey branch and another in which numerous Himalayan cats were surrendered in Squamish.

“We are definitely getting more and more requests for help on properties where hoarding situations have gotten out of control, or people are just overwhelmed with the number of animals they are caring for,” said Chortyk. “COVID, the rising cost of living and mental health challenges are all playing a role in this increased need for help."

Those interested in adopting a cat are encouraged to visit the SPCA's website to view available animals.