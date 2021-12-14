BC Transit announces free New Year's Eve schedule for Vancouver Island

BC Transit will be offering free rides on New Year's Eve in communities across the province, including on Vancouver Island.

On the island, service will be free on the evening of Dec. 31 in Victoria, Nanaimo and Port Alberni.

In the Victoria Regional Transit System, the free service will begin at 6 p.m. and continue through "regular late evening service."

Meanwhile, in the Regional District of Nanaimo, free service will run from 8 p.m. until 2:30 a.m.

Lastly, in Port Alberni and the Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District, free service will begin at 7:30 p.m. and continue until 1:30 a.m.

"BC Transit would like to wish everyone a safe and happy 2022," said the transit operator in a release Tuesday.

Detailed routes and schedules are available on the BC Transit website.