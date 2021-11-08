BC Transit, BC Ferries offering frees rides for veterans on Remembrance Day
Rides aboard BC Ferries vessels and BC Transit buses in the Greater Victoria area will be free for veterans and active service members with Canada's military on Remembrance Day.
Anyone travelling in uniform or who presents a Canadian military identification to transit and ferry workers will be able to board for free on Thursday.
The offer is available for all buses and handyDART routes in the Victoria Regional Transit System, and on all BC Ferries sailings, except for the Haida Gwaii, Inside Passage and Central Coast Connector Routes.
BC Ferries is also offering free travel for seniors on Remembrance Day, if seniors can display a BC Service Card, BC driver's licence, BC Identification Card or birth certificate.
All buses and ferries with the two organizations will recognize a minute of silence at 11 a.m. Thursday. If it is safe to do so, some BC Transit drivers may also pull over at this time to mark the occasion.
All buses will also display "Lest We Forget" on Thursday.
CTV News Vancouver Island will be livestreaming the City of Victoria's Remembrance Day ceremony on Thursday, starting at 10:30 a.m.
