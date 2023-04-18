BC Transit offering free rides in Victoria for Earth Day
BC Transit is marking Earth Day by offering free rides to commuters in Victoria this weekend.
On April 22, all regular transit and handyDART services will be free in the Victoria Regional Transit System.
BC Transit says the free fare is one way it can encourage travellers to take public transit to reduce pollution.
"Earth Day highlights the importance of sustainability and encourages people to make choices that reduce greenhouse gases and help protect our environment," said BC Transit in a release Monday.
BC Transit notes that its "low carbon fleet program" is underway, with more than 280 buses running on compressed natural gas in the province.
The company also has a goal of making its entire fleet electric by 2040. Its first 10 electric buses will hit the road in Victoria later this year.
BC Transit is also beginning construction of its first electric charging station in Victoria later this spring.
In addition to Victoria, BC Transit will be offering free rides in West Kootenay, Whistler and the South Okanagan-Similkameen area on Earth Day.
