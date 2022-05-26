BC Transit offers free rides for Victoria cyclists during Go By Bike Week
Cyclists in Greater Victoria will be able to use BC Transit buses for free next week during Go By Bike Week.
The annual cycling event, formerly known as Bike to Work Week, runs from May 30 to June 5 and encourages riders of all stripes to hop on their bikes for their health, the environment, or fun.
This year, people who register and participate in Go By Bike Week will be entered to win $20,000 in prizes, including bike giveaways and vacation trips.
During the week, BC Transit says participants can ride buses for free, so long as they place their bike on the bus' bike rack and show the driver their helmets.
"The bus can provide cyclists in Greater Victoria with a good transportation alternative if the weather takes a significant turn between their planned cycling trips," said BC Transit in a release Wednesday.
BC Transit notes that the free rides are only available during daylight hours since bike racks can't be used at night due to the bikes obstructing a bus' headlights.
Registration for Go By Bike Week can be found on the event's website.
The week will end with a "block party" celebration in Fernwood Square on June 5.
