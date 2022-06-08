BC Transit offers free rides in Greater Victoria for Clean Air Day
BC Transit marked Clean Air Day by offering free rides in the Capital Regional District on Wednesday.
The federal government named June 8 "Clean Air Day" to put a focus on air quality amidst climate change.
On its website, Environment and Climate Change Canada says that "as the climate warms, air pollution is expected to worsen through increased number and severity of extreme weather events such as wildfires and floods."
Vehicles are one contributor to climate change and air pollution, which is why BC Transit says it's offering free rides Wednesday.
"We always look for opportunities to raise awareness for sustainability and the fact that parking your car and taking the bus is always a better environmental choice," said Jamie Weiss, senior media relations and public affairs advisor for BC Transit.
The transit service provider announced on May 24 that its first series of electric buses and charging equipment will be coming to Victoria as part of the company's goal to transition to an entirely electric fleet by 2040.
Tips on how to reduce emissions on Clean Air Day can be found on the Environment and Climate Change Canada website.
