BC Transit offers free rides in Greater Victoria on Earth Day

Commuters will be able to use BC Transit for free on Friday, April 22 in Greater Victoria in recognition of Earth Day.

Started more than 50 years ago in 1970, Earth Day promotes awareness and encourages people to take action on climate change and sustainability across the world.

BC Transit says taking public transit is one way that people can reduce greenhouse gases, both for Earth Day and during the rest of the year.

All BC Transit buses and handyDART vehicles will be free in the Victoria Regional Transit System on April 22, as well as in the West Kootenay Transit System.

BC Transit says it's still committed to having a zero-emission fleet by 2040.

Across the province, BC Transit currently uses 240 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses, and the company's first electric buses are set to arrive in Victoria soon.

By 2025, BC Transit plans to have more than 130 electric buses, and between 2025 and 2031, the company hopes to acquire more than 800 additional electric buses to replace current gas models.

Other Vancouver Island organizations also have plans for Earth Day.

Volunteers with the Mill Bay Conservation Society plan to transfer thousands of salmon from the Salish Sea into Shawnigan Creek to help the fish bypass man-made barriers in the waterway.