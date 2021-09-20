BC Transit offers free rides on Vancouver Island for election day
BC Transit is offering free service for many areas of Vancouver Island Monday for the federal election.
In some communities, the free service extends to handyDART buses as well.
"Offering free transit helps make it easier for residents to get to the polls and cast their ballots," said BC Transit in a release Thursday.
Election polls close at 7 p.m. across B.C. Further details on how to vote in the election can be found here.
BC Transit is also offering free rides in other areas of British Columbia for the election.
A full list of communities where BC Transit service will be free Monday can be found below:
- Boundary (Grand Forks)
- Clearwater & Area
- Columbia Valley
- Comox Valley (includes handyDART)
- Cowichan Valley (includes handyDART but not commuter routes 66 and 99)
- Cranbrook (includes handyDART)
- Creston (includes handyDART)
- Elk Valley
- Fort St. John (includes handyDART for customers voting)
- Kamloops (includes handyDART)
- Kimberley
- Kitimat (includes handyDART)
- Merritt
- Nanaimo Regional (includes handyDART)
- Nelson (includes handyDART)
- Prince George (includes handyDART)
- Prince Rupert (includes handyDART)
- Port Alberni (includes handyDART)
- Port Edward
- Quesnel (includes handyDART)
- Revelstoke (includes handyDART)
- Salt Spring Island (paratransit system)
- South Okanagan – Similkameen* (includes handyDART)
- Victoria Regional (includes handyDART)
- West Kootenay (includes handyDART)
- Williams Lake
- Whistler