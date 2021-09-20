BC Transit offers free rides on Vancouver Island for election day

BC Transit is offering free service for many areas of Vancouver Island Monday for the federal election.

In some communities, the free service extends to handyDART buses as well.

"Offering free transit helps make it easier for residents to get to the polls and cast their ballots," said BC Transit in a release Thursday.

Election polls close at 7 p.m. across B.C. Further details on how to vote in the election can be found here.

BC Transit is also offering free rides in other areas of British Columbia for the election.

A full list of communities where BC Transit service will be free Monday can be found below: