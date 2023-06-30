BC Transit reverses Canada Day alcohol ban on Victoria buses

BC Transit is reversing course on its policy banning passengers from carrying alcohol on buses in the Greater Victoria region on Canada Day.

The transit operator intended to stop passengers from carrying open and closed alcoholic beverages on buses in the region on July 1.

In a statement to CTV News on Thursday, the transit operator said it was a policy that "had been in place for more than 10 years to ensure the safety of our customers and drivers."

Signage at Victoria-area bus stops publicizing the total ban on alcohol on BC Transit buses drew the ire of many on social media earlier this week. The signs warned passengers they may be subject to a search while on the bus to ensure compliance with the zero-alcohol policy.

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau was among those criticizing the policy.

"Good public transportation is meant to be accessible, frequent and reliable," Furstenau said on Twitter. "It should be an easy substitute for private modes of transportation. This sort of policy breaks from that principle at best and promotes drinking and driving at worst."

In a followup statement on Friday, BC Transit said it was dropping the ban on unopened liquor containers on its buses.

"Following public input and careful consideration, BC Transit has made the decision to alter our policy regarding alcohol on buses in the Victoria Regional Transit System for Canada Day," the transit provider said.

"BC Transit’s policy will be the same as every other day, with open alcohol or consumption of alcohol prohibited on BC Transit buses."

