BC Transit warns of possible delays in Victoria starting this weekend due to weather
BC Transit is warning riders of possible service disruptions in Victoria over the next several days due to freezing temperatures in the forecast.
As of Friday afternoon, Environment Canada is predicting a mixture of snow and rain from Sunday through Thursday in the Victoria region.
Average temperatures of -2 C are also predicted in Victoria from Monday through Wednesday.
In a social media post Friday, BC Transit said riders should check for alerts or updates on the BC Transit website starting this weekend and into next week.
As of Friday, no weather alerts have been posted for Vancouver Island.
Special weather statements have been issued across the Strait of Georgia for several regions, including Metro Vancouver, Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley due to snowfall and freezing temperatures.
⚠️��️ #YYJ #RiderAlert - We are advising customers of potential impacts to transit due to the forecast of snow this weekend and into early next week starting Saturday, December 17. For alerts and updates, visit our website https://t.co/S9EahIqMt0.
Thanks for your cooperation!
-
