BC United pledges to eliminate provincial gas taxes and carbon taxes for heating homes

The Opposition BC United rolled out plans Tuesday to make life more affordable if elected next year. Its plan was focused on fuel.

“To (make life more affordable) you must reduce costs for people,” said BC United leader Kevin Falcon, as he laid out his four-point plan.

“It’s that simple. Reduce the pain at the pump.”

Falcon says his party would eliminate provincial fuel taxes, which he says would save drivers about 14 cents a litre. The party would also freeze hikes on carbon taxes. Collectively, the measures would mean a cost savings on filling up a pickup truck of approximately $33 says the party.

Building on relief the federal government gave owners of oil-heated homes in some provinces last week, Falcon says his party would eliminate the carbon tax on all fuel used for heating homes – including natural gas – and would remove carbon taxes on fuel for vehicles when they are used on farms – a measure aimed at reducing grocery prices

The tax cuts would cost an estimated $4.7 billion in lost revenue over three years, a point the premier was quick to make.

“What schools, teachers, hospitals, health-care workers are they going to get rid rid of to pay for this commitment to British Columbians?” said Premier David Eby.

Energy Minister Josie Osborne raised a similar point.

“It’s a $5-billion hole in the budget and the money’s going to have to come from somewhere,” said Osborne Tuesday.

With federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre pledging to scrap the carbon tax altogether if he wins the next election, Falcon said Tuesday, he’d do the same if he wins next year's election and the federal Conservatives win and make true on their promise.

“If the decision is made to eliminate the carbon tax, I’m not going to leave B.C. in the disadvantaged position – being the only province that will have a $95-a-tonne tax,” said Falcon. “We will get rid of the carbon tax too.”.