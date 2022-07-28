BCCLA calls on other governments to join B.C. in ending immigration detention

A civil liberties group says the British Columbia government's decision to end immigration detention in provincial jails should not be taken as an opportunity for the Canada Border Services Agency to increase the number of holding centres or use of restricted detention alternatives like ankle monitors or curfews.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced last week that the province would be ending an agreement with the CBSA to hold immigration detainees in provincial correctional centres, saying the arrangement doesn't align with its stance on human rights.

Mara Selanders, a lawyer with the B.C. Civil Liberties Association, says that while the group is “heartened” by the decision, it's only the first step.

CBSA says in a statement that the use of provincial correctional facilities for immigration detention is a “measure of last resort” and that the number of people held in provincial facilities has been steadily decreasing, from 467 in 2017, to 15 as of this month.

Calls for reform began in June 2021 when Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International released a report saying immigrants with no criminal charges against them are detained in holding centres, federal prisons or provincial jails for “indeterminate amounts of time.”

They launched a campaign calling on B.C. to end its contract last October, and later expanded their push to Quebec and Nova Scotia.