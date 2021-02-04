BCE Inc. is launching what executives call the biggest investment program in the company's history as it speeds up plans for its 5G and fibre networks. Restricted return for minor sports now allowed as Alberta set to ease COVID-19 restrictions Limited school and minor sport training will now be allowed under step one of Alberta’s four-step reopening phases, the province announced on Saturday. N.B. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases; 2 deaths Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and two deaths. Additionally, 17 cases have recovered, dropping the number of active cases in the province to 221. Fatal collision closes section of Highway 17 near Wawa, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Sault Ste. Marie have closed a section of Highway 17 north following a fatal collision in Batchewana Bay.