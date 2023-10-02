'Be a part of something': SaskAbilities highlight disability awareness month

In the City of Regina, the month of October has been officially declared Disability Employee Awareness Month (DEAM).

Mayor Sandra Masters proclaimed the announcement at an event at SaskAbilities.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to celebrate the significant contributions that individuals with disabilities bring to the workplace,” Masters said.

DEAM was first celebrated in Canada in 2010.

It’s a time meant to promote the importance of inclusive workforces, as well as recognize businesses who have hired people experiencing disability and facing other barriers.

“We all have skills and talents and we’re all deserving to contribute. Everybody needs a purpose,” said Raelynne Doka, Program Manager at SaskAbilities.

“I think contributions look different for different people, but they are contributions nonetheless.”

Whitney Haddad worked with SaskAbilities to find employment. It took months to find the right fit.

“I came here to figure out what I wanted to do. I wanted to have a better future with jobs. It was hard to find a job myself,” Haddad said.

Employers also attended the event. Many who have hired employees facing barriers created by disabilities.

“It is the smallest adjustments that make a world of difference,” said Elle Grzeda, owner of Elle’s Cafe.

“These people want to be there, they want to be a part of something, and they are going to work so hard and be so ecstatic just to be there.”