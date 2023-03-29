Be aware of sharp objects and needles as snow melts: Bear Clan

A local organization is on the lookout for dangerous items as the snow continues to melt in the coming weeks.

The Bear Clan Patrol says volunteers out on their patrols have started picking up sharp objects, such as needles, in different areas.

“In the last few weeks, with the weather changing, we picked up 1,000 sharps in the West Broadway area,” said Kevin Walker, interim executive director with Bear Clan.

“We’re picking up four to five containers at least in the North End each night, with 65 usually per container.”

Walker says the group is currently on track to pick up around 15,000 to 20,000 needles once the snow fully melts.

Volunteers are focusing on school yards and playgrounds while they’re out.

“As the snow melts, we’re going to be looking for a lot more sharps out there,” he said.

Walker says if you come across a needle in your travels to not pick it up, but instead call Bear Clan for help. They can be reached by phone at 204- 306-8571.

Walker adds the group is also looking for more volunteers to help with clean-up efforts Wednesday to Sunday each week.