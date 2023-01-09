'Be aware of warning signs': Tecumseh resident loses $70,000 in online investment scheme

Essex County OPP are warning the public to be vigilant after a Tecumseh resident was defrauded of over $70,000 by investing in Crypto currency with an online Crypto currency brokerage.

At this time, police say the victim is not able to retrieve their money from the investments. Due to the large amount of funds missing, the Essex County Crime Unit has taken carriage of the investigation.

“Besides keeping a close eye on your bank account and credit cards, OPP is reminding the public to be aware of the warning signs, never give out any personal information to someone you don't know,” said a news release from OPP.

Police are offering other tips for the public:

Always verify all contact information and don't just call a number or email an address that some unknown person provides you with. The name on the caller display may be fraudulent.

Give yourself some time to complete your own research.

If someone calls you and identifies themselves as a bank representative, hang up and call your local branch to verify the call is legitimate.

To learn about ways to protect yourself from scams and frauds, the OPP encourages community members to stay educated on fraud prevention.

The "Little Black Book of Scams" can be found online.

If you are the recipient of a fraudulent call, text or email, or if you've been a victim of a fraud, you are encouraged to report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre by calling 1-888-495-8501 or visit http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Anyone with information regarding this or other incidents of fraud or should contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.