Be careful around the river, Saskatoon Fire Department says

Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is urging the public to be careful around the South Saskatchewan River after helping three people in two separate incidents over the weekend.

“We do ask individuals to use their own common sense and play to their strengths when on the river. Obviously, the river is a dangerous place, but it is dangerous for everybody depending on their level of experience and their ability in the river,” Deputy Chief Rob Hogan said.

SFD received information from a caller south of Poplar Bluffs that they had been on a "party island" floating near three sand bars and lost a member, SFD said Sunday in a news release. The release did not include the date of the incident.

The SFD members found someone up to their neck in the water and brought them to shore unharmed.

In another release, SFD said it was called in by RCMP early Sunday morning to rescue two missing people found stranded on a sand bar at Poplar Bluffs. They were also returned to shore without injuries, SFD said.

“There are a lot of people that use kayaks and canoes and boats on the river and we encourage them to do that. Obviously, we ask them to follow the rules of anybody of water wearing life jackets to refrain from alcohol,” Hogan said.

A bylaw prohibits swimming in the river.

The fire department has received 29 water emergency calls so far this year.