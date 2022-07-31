'Be gay! Be happy!' Vancouver Pride parade's exuberant return

It's been a long-awaited celebration — the Vancouver Pride Parade returned Sunday afternoon, the packed streets awash in rainbows for the first in-person gathering since 2019.

Despite the scorching heat, large crowds from the Lower Mainland and beyond flocked to the city’s core to celebrate.

“Be gay! Be happy! Slay!” Skyler Sattari told CTV News.

This year’s parade was her first one since moving to Canada.

“What brought me here is the freedom I have to be who I am. In the Middle East, I have to hide it. I can’t tell anyone. Here I’m just enjoying who I am, baby!” She said.

Peter McCartney, another participant of the parade, agrees.

“There’s lots of people around the world that can’t do this, that can’t celebrate themselves. Everyone here went through a journey to be here and so we’re all happy and proud,” he said.

Others who attended say they appreciate the event and its celebration of everyone's different paths and authentic selves.

“Coming down here and seeing all the people like me, it’s awesome,” said 15-year-old Shaylee Falk.

The parade was just one of many events taking place this weekend, including the Celebration of Lights, which also drew in large crowds.

The Vancouver Police Department said it was prepared for the long-awaited return.

“It’s definitely great to have these events back again. After two or three years, we haven’t had any events happening in the city. It’s great to feel the city come alive again,” said spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin.

“But this is something our officers are staffed for. We are fully equipped,” she added.

Sarah Todd attended the event with her daughter.

“This has been the best day that I’ve had in a long time,” she said.

After two years of virtual celebrations, people could finally come together again to show their pride and solidarity -- and dance shoulder-to-shoulder in the streets.