'Be in the know' with the new City of Barrie app

Barrie's got an app for that.

The City of Barrie has a new mobile app that allows residents to access city information and services conveniently.

Not only does it list news and events, it also has up-to-date road closures and road construction details.

"We're thrilled to launch the new City of Barrie app," said Rebecca James-Reid, executive director of Access Barrie.

"This new app is another example of the way we are modernizing services to make it easier for residents to connect with the City of Barrie.

"This much-improved app gives users the information they need in the palm of their hand," she said.

In part, Barrie's previous Pingstreet app was used to develop the new app, as well as gathering feedback from users and input from potential users.

Additional features include information on the 2022 municipal election, garbage and recycling, transit and parking, parks and recreation schedules and city job listings.

Residents can also contact the city directly to report a neighbourhood problem or leave comments about the new app.

The new City of Barrie app is now available in the App Store and is expected to be available in Google Play in the coming week.