'Be in the know' with the new City of Barrie app
Barrie's got an app for that.
The City of Barrie has a new mobile app that allows residents to access city information and services conveniently.
Not only does it list news and events, it also has up-to-date road closures and road construction details.
"We're thrilled to launch the new City of Barrie app," said Rebecca James-Reid, executive director of Access Barrie.
"This new app is another example of the way we are modernizing services to make it easier for residents to connect with the City of Barrie.
"This much-improved app gives users the information they need in the palm of their hand," she said.
In part, Barrie's previous Pingstreet app was used to develop the new app, as well as gathering feedback from users and input from potential users.
Additional features include information on the 2022 municipal election, garbage and recycling, transit and parking, parks and recreation schedules and city job listings.
Residents can also contact the city directly to report a neighbourhood problem or leave comments about the new app.
The new City of Barrie app is now available in the App Store and is expected to be available in Google Play in the coming week.
-
15 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London TuesdayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths.
-
Barrie celebrates the Queen's 70-year reignThe Barrie British Club hosted an event Tuesday to honour Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, making her the first British monarch ever to reach the milestone.
-
The Wellington Street debate: Should vehicles be allowed to drive by Parliament Hill?The future of a prominent stretch of road in front of Parliament Hill is being debated. Wellington Street remains closed since the convoy and some, including one city councillor, would like it to stay that way, while others argue it’s another blow to local businesses.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studiesAs the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
-
Where would you put Saskatoon's new downtown arena? We asked 2 experts for their picks.Haizhen Mou says the City of Saskatoon should consider what attracts people to an area when picking a site for a new downtown arena and convention centre.
-
Lethbridge psychologist heading back to work next month following suspension due to “sexual misconduct”A Lethbridge psychologist, who only recently had his practice permit suspended for engaging in sexual misconduct involving two female high school students, is about to head back to work as a family counsellor.
-
'He does not apologize': Kenney points fingers when asked if he has regretsAlberta's outgoing premier offered no regrets or apologies Tuesday as he stood for questions for the first time since announcing his resignation.
-
'This one has missed the mark': National handgun freeze met with skepticismThe president of a gun club in southwestern Ontario is worried about what the new firearm-control legislation put forward Monday by the federal government will do to its membership.
-
Cabot Trail washout still needs fixing ahead of tourist seasonIt's been more than six months since the Gold Brook Bridge along the Cabot Trail in Middle River, N.S., washed out during a storm, and motorists are still asked to take a detour.