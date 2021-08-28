Be on the lookout for blue-green algae in reservoirs, GRCA warns

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) is warning those out in the water this summer to watch out for blue-green algae.

In a Friday statement, officials say the algae has been confirmed at Woolwich Reservoir and a small bloom is suspected at Guelph Lake, with signs posted at both sites.

The GRCA advises to keep children or pets away from the algae, not to eat fish from lakes, don’t drink water from the sites, and while boating is still allowed, contact with the algae should still be avoided.

Blue-green algae thrives on nutrients from fields and lawns that find their way to local waterways during heavy rainfall.

The blooms or scum that can form on the surface of water may contain cyanobacteria and produce a toxin that is harmful to people and pets if ingested.

The agency describes the blue-green algae looking like spilled paint along the shoreline when it is in full bloom. It often smells like fresh cut grass, while older blooms can smell like rotting garbage.