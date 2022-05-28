Be on the lookout for blue-green algae this weekend: N.S. government

A blue-green algae mat is being reported in a stream between Shubenacadie-Grand Lake and Fish Lake in Nova Scotia on Saturday.

According to a news release from the province, the rain and wind this weekend may transport the mat to shorelines where people and pets could easily come in contact with it.

The province says toxins in the algae can make people sick and can be fatal for pets if ingested.

The Department of Environment and Climate Change launched a public education campaign this month to raise awareness about the algae and the steps individuals should take to be safe where it may be present.

The province says reports of blue-green algae will be posted on its website and the Department of Environment and Climate Change’s twitter account.