Guelph police are warning residents to be wary of fake iPhone sales after a woman bought one online for over $1,500.

According to a news release, the woman from Markham drove to Guelph on Tuesday after arranging the purchase online.

She reportedly met with the seller in a parking lot on Stone Road West near Gordon Street and was allowed to look at the IMEI identification number to prove it wasn't stolen.

Police say that after she bought the phone with cash and left, the woman discovered it was unable to download Apple apps, the menu was different from other iPhones, and the IMEI number was different from the one on the box.

The seller is described as a white woman around 35 years old and was not seen driving a vehicle.

Police say that they've seen an increase in similar scams, as a fake iPhone 12 was also purchased online in Waterloo Region last month.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Guelph Police Service.