'Be part of a good, wholesome event': Saskatoon’s seedy Saturday returns

Saskatoon’s seed exchange and eco-fair will return after several years of pandemic measures kept the event closed.

Seedy Saturday will be held on Saturday at St. Mary’s Education and Wellness Centre from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say there will be over 30 exhibitors and vendors, including locally-owned businesses and farms.

“Presentations on topics such as why seed saving is essential, wild food around us, introduction to permaculture, and growing wheat and oats in the home garden will be open to all attendees,” a CHEP Good Foods news release said.

“I think people are ready to get out there again and, you know, be part of a good feel good, wholesome event for family,” community gardens coordinator Sandra Schweder told CTV News.

She said that while it is a seed exchange, people don’t need to have seeds to get seeds.

There will also be a photo booth where people can dress up in costumes and get a photo taken, Schweder said.

The family-friendly event will also have live musical entertainment from local musicians, and children’s activities like story time, puppet show, creating peat-less soil mix and designing plant markers, according to the release.

“We will also have the bike valet so you can bike to the event and have your bike secured. And we'll also have a scavenger hunt for the kids so they can it's going to be great and awesome,” Schweder said.

Products from the woodshop at Core Neighbourhood Youth Co-op (CNYC) will be available.

“We have a bunch of stuff that's made by youth here in the corner neighbourhood, which can be ranged from Garden stuff for your birdhouses and your planter boxes, but we're also going to have a whole variety of things like cutting boards,” Quinn Androsoff from CNYC told CTV News.

“It's all stuff that's made by youth at our place and we're super excited to show off their skills,” he said.

It will be the 25th anniversary of the event in Saskatoon.