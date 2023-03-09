‘Be prepared, be patient’ March Break getaway day expected to be busy

It is the day before the storm, literally and figuratively, for March Break travellers.

Tens of thousands of Canadians will be flooding airports as families looking to enjoy ski vacations or, more commonly, escape winter for the sun.

The only problem is winter is getting in the way.

A blast of snow is expected Friday, the traditional departure date for March Break escapes.

But some travellers have escaped early.

At London International Airport, two flights were scheduled to the sunny destinations of Orlando and Cancun Thursday afternoon.

In the morning, the O’Callaghan family was heading to Vancouver.

Mom Brooke O’Callaghan tells CTV London she didn’t want to be caught on a packed and possibly delayed plane Friday.

“Yes, that is a long flight with two small children. But as long as the TVs are working we’ll be alright.”

TVs or not, traveller Danielle Cyr is just hoping her March Break trip is better than her Christmas travel.

“I was on a plane for eight hours just sitting on the tarmac. So, that was not enjoyable at all,” she said.

With possible weather and carrier delays, London Airport officials suggest travellers get to the terminal early. They also advise they check with their airline in advance about possible delays.

Patience will be the key, says Robert Q Travel Specialist Kelly Balderston. She also maintains it is important to plan for challenges.

Although Balderston says baggage is lost less frequently than many believe, she suggests families follow a simple packing tip.

“Split your clothes between your suitcases,” Balderston said. “Do half and half, so if one is lost, you still have another one with you.”

Without a doubt, there will be far more luggage moving this March Break than over the three years previous years of the pandemic.

Balderston says most sun and winter fun destinations will be busy.

“Everything is probably back to equal levels of 2019, if not better,” she said.

And that even includes travellers going in the opposite direction.

Margaret Snowden was at Robert Q Airbus waiting for a shuttle to Toronto for a flight to Fort Myers, Florida.

The US resident has ties to London and came for a short visit to witness a favourite winter activity.

“I wanted to see the Brier,” she confirms.

But in the end, Snowden and her colleague Cyr, waiting at the airport, are both happy to be getting away a day before the rush.

“Definitely, for sure,” Cyr said.