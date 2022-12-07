Be prepared for worsening weather, Sudbury police warn

The arrival of winter weather has been a busy time for the Greater Sudbury Police Service.

Police said Wednesday that in the last week, they have responded to 995 calls for service in the city “and have conducted an additional 95 focused patrols that include foot patrols, bike patrols, searching for wanted persons and traffic enforcement in complaint areas.”

Motor vehicle collisions have risen 22 per cent in the last 12 months, police said, and the number of traffic complaints has increased by 33 per cent.

“As the weather conditions continue to change, impacting road conditions and increasing travel time, motorists are reminded to plan ahead and drive accordingly,” police said.

“Please give yourself extra time to get to your destination, clean the snow and/or ice off your vehicle, slow down, leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you and never ever operate a vehicle while you're impaired.”