'Be prepared': Officials warn of potential Jasper power outage as Chetamon wildfire grows

The wildfire near Jasper's Chetamon Mountain has begun to impact critical infrastructure, including power lines, after persistent wind and dry temperatures Sunday.

The out of control blaze ignited by a lightning strike Thursday morning had grown to more than 1,500 hectares — nearly four times the size estimated by officials on Saturday morning.

At a media briefing Sunday afternoon, officials revealed seven to 10 power poles were burning or being impacted by the blaze and that winds had pushed flames closer toward other utility corridors, including a CN Rail line, but away from the Jasper townsite.

"Unseasonably hot weather and strong wings continue to create a challenge for air and ground firefighting efforts to steer this wildfire away from critical infrastructure," said Katie Ellsworth, Parks Canada plans section chief.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, the municipality of Jasper still had power, as the fire had not significantly impacted transmission structures, with ATCO "optimistic" the community would continue to have a connection to the electrical grid.

Should the situation worsen, Richard Ireland, Jasper's mayor, recommended residents and visitors to the park ensure their essential electric devices remain fully charged and that their vehicles have full tanks of gas — since gas stations rely on electricity.

"We are already prepared to move to generated power for our own critical infrastructure, but that does not power lights in a residential home or your fridge or anything else," Ireland said. "So be prepared."

"We are hopeful that the wraps and applications that have applied to the poles will be able to withstand the fire intensities, the fire burning on the poles," Ellsworth added.

In an interview with CTV News Edmonton, Ireland asked park visitors and residents to respect area closures in the park.

"Nobody needs people out there trying to take videos of the fire or see what's going on just for their own purposes," he said. "The responders need room to work without interference."

"Stay out of the way," he added. "There have been cases where people have not been doing that."

"Let those first responders do the job they have to do to help protect the park and, in particular from our perspective, protect our power supply."

Motorists are being asked to abide by any temporary highway speed limit reductions put in place along Highway 16, as wafting smoke reduces visibility.

As of Sunday afternoon, officials said Highway 16 remained open as the fire had not crossed the Athabasca River.

Helicopters continued to bucket the fire to suppress fire growth, but high winds and smoke made Parks Canada pull back ground firefighters from active fire lines.

"We are really focused on the area between the edge of the fire and the powerline," said Janelle Verbruggen, a Parks Canada wildfire information officer.

"So if you are driving by on Highway 16, you will see a lot of helicopters flying over with buckets full of water, and that's where they are dropping them to protect that critical infrastructure," she told CTV News Edmonton.

