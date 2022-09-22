Be rid of unwanted items and find treasures on Barrie's 'New to Me' day
The City of Barrie will host its New to Me day fall version, giving residents a chance to be rid of unwanted household items, and find new treasures.
The event is similar to a garage sale, but without money exchanging hands.
Residents are encouraged to label unwanted but usable items for free and place them curbside for others to browse and take between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Oct. 1.
The sharing campaign also helps keep gently-used items from ending up in the landfill.
Participants simply need to find household items no longer in use that others may like to have, including toys, furniture, sporting goods, small appliances, tools, and art, among others. The City recommends adding the New to Me poster or creating one that reads the word FREE.
Items can also be shared on the City's Facebook event page.
Anything that isn't rehomed must be removed by 9 p.m. that day. There will be no municipal collection for these items.
New to Me happens twice every year in Barrie, in the spring and fall.
-
Innovation hub unveiled at Northern College's Timmins campusNorthern College president Audrey Penner says the goal of the new Innovation Hub unveiled Thursday is to spearhead innovation in the region.
-
Family of lost loved one calls for change to dangerous stretch of highwayA 40-kilometre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway has claimed at least eight lives so far this year, and that toll has family of a lost loved one calling for change.
-
Free parenting course being offered at Better Beginnings Better Futures SudburyBetter Beginnings Better Futures in Sudbury is promoting a program for parents and caregivers.
-
Local football teams hit with shortage of head gearHelmets are arguably the most important piece of equipment a player wears in football, but they're getting harder and harder to come by, these days.
-
Stroller struck by car in northeast Edmonton crosswalkA two-year-old child is in hospital after being struck at a crosswalk.
-
Politics as usual or a serious problem? 'Extreme' candidates running in B.C. communitiesMainstream political leaders, unions and anti-racism activists are concerned about a slate of candidates in British Columbia's upcoming municipal elections that include candidates with far-right policies widely described as "extreme."
-
Driver recalls narrowly avoiding serious injury in wrong-way crash in West VancouverOne of the drivers involved in a crash with a camper van driving the wrong way on the Upper Levels Highway in West Vancouver Wednesday believes he is lucky to be alive after swerving at the last second to avoid a direct head-on collision.
-
How Vancouver's mayoral candidates are planning to address public safetyHere's what Vancouver mayoral candidates have to say about public safety, which is shaping to be one of the biggest issues in next month's election.
-
Mounties make 'unusual' appeal for driver in Squamish hit-and-run investigationIn what Squamish Mounties admit is "a little unusual," police are asking a suspect they believe was involved in a hit-and-run to come forward.