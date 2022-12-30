Be wary of fast moving rivers and streams this weekend

Multiple conservation authorities surrounding London, Ont. have issued advisories about fast-moving water in rivers and streams this weekend.

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) is among the agencies concerned about “elevated” water safety levels.

The agency said above-freezing temperatures will combine with forecasted rain to melt existing snow.

Runoff, particularly into the Thames River, is expected to create a fast-moving current.

As a result, the UTRCA is warning everyone to stay off ice in all areas.

They also advise caution near banks as many will become weak, unstable and slippery.

Adults are reminded to keep an eye on children and pets curious about the water.

The UTRCA says it does not expect any serious flooding in the London area.