Beach advisory updates in Gravenhurst

High levels of E. coli have led to a swimming advisory at one Gravenhurst beach, while a health advisory was lifted at another.

Based on beach water samples collected July 20, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) recommends that Muskoka Bay Park at 700 Muskoka District Road 169 be posted with swim advisory signs.

Samples collected from the beach were 355 E. coli per 100 mL, exceeding the provincial standard of 200 E. coli per 100 mL.

The swim advisory for Gull Lake Rotary Park at 405 Brock St. has been lifted. Test results from samples collected July 20, show that the bacteria levels were at 71 E. coli per 100 mL.

Advisory signs will be removed from the beach area.

All beach water sampling results can be viewed on the SMDHU website.