'Beach Day' draws hundreds of students to Turkey Point

In what has become a rite of passage for graduating high school students in Norfolk County and the surrounding area, hundreds skipped school Friday and went to Turkey Point Beach to soak up the sunshine.

“Beach Day is basically celebrating the last days we have with our friends,” one student told CTV News.

The unofficial event has taken place on the first Friday of June for decades and — although unsanctioned by parents and law enforcement — celebrates the end of the school year. But the festivities have been cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We haven't had this in two years, right? Yeah. So it's nice everyone's coming together having safe fun,” one student said.

So what are the rules of Beach Day?

“To have fun bro, have fun, get live, and get a sick tan,” one student told CTV News.

The sheer number of students who showed up to the event, also known as Senior Skip Day, was surprising to many in attendance. Some people even traveled from as far as Caledonia.

The OPP were also on hand in large numbers to ensure the students stayed safe, and to educate any students who might think about making a bad decision.

“It gives us the opportunity to stop and educate the youth that we're dealing with,” said Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk with the OPP West Division. “But more importantly, if we take one impaired driver off the roadway, you know, we've just saved countless lives and that prevents us from knocking on someone's door delivering that bad news.”

Officers were on hand to issue tickets for drinking on the beach, and OPP are keeping an eye out for any underage drinking, drinking and driving, trespassing, or property damage violations.

“There is a lot of kids down there. For most part, the kids are acting in a safe, mature, responsible manner,” said Sanchuk.

For the high school students, the weather cooperated and made it the perfect send-off for what has been a tumultuous school year, and it kicked off a more normal summer than the teens have experienced in years.