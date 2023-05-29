Beach water testing to start in Windsor-Essex in June

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be starting the beach water quality testing program at eight local beaches on June 12.

The beach water samples will be taken by public health inspectors from these beaches:

Sandpoint Beach

Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach

Point Pelee North West Beach

Seacliff Park Beach

Cedar Island Beach

Cedar Beach

Colchester Beach

Holiday Beach.

Water samples are sent to the public health lab in London, Ont., for E. coli bacteria count analysis. The water sampling results are posted on wechu.org, and are available by calling the beach hotline at 519-258-2146, extension 1490.

“Public beaches must post a warning or a closure sign if the beach results show higher than acceptable levels of E. coli bacteria. The public should also avoid swimming after a heavy rainfall as pollution in beach water is often much higher during and right after rainstorms.

Tips to stay safe at the beach:

Check for the most recent beach results before going into the water.

Read and obey the signs posted at the beach.

Don’t go swimming if you can’t see your feet underwater when you’re standing in waist deep water.

Don’t go swimming if the water is rough, cloudy, or green.

Don’t swim for at least 48 hours after a heavy rainfall or wind.

If you think you may have become ill from beach water, consult your health care provider.

Until September, or weather permitting, the health unit will be collecting beach water samples from the local area beaches every Monday and sharing the test results with the community every Wednesday afternoon. For more beach safety information, please visit the Health Unit’s Beach Water Testing webpage.