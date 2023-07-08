Beachburg Fair kicks off fair season in the Ottawa Valley

Thousands are descending on Beachburg, Ont. in the Ottawa Valley this weekend for the annual Beachburg Fair.

"This fair has a strong sense of community," said Brenna Jansen, vice-president of the Beachburg Agricultural Society.

"It's like a homecoming every year for people to come back to the village and just have a really nice time together."

This year marks the 166th edition of the Beachburg Fair.

Organizers say they had push the fair forward a few weeks in the calendar this year to accommodate the midway.

Classic attractions such as horse and cattle shows, a demolition derby, rides, games, and vendors were on hand. This year's event also featured a dog show and a highflying motorcycle act.

"It's like a right of passage," said Dave MacKay, president of the Beachburg Agricultural Society, on Saturday.

"All my kids come home from the city. We've got big dances, one tonight, one last night. About 3,500 people were here last night."

The Beachburg Fair is also the first of many in the Ottawa Valley, unofficially kicking off the summer fair season.

Cobden, Shawville, Renfrew, Arnprior, and Carp are all set to host fairs within the next two months as well.

"We usually go to Shawville and Renfrew and Cobden and stuff like that, and Petawawa," said Nathan Negle, who was visiting the Beachburg Fair for the first time from Pembroke.

"You can't beat this atmosphere and the people."

"It's just fun; everybody here is happy," said MJ Simon, who was also visiting the fair for the first time with her family from Pembroke.

"Everybody has a good atmosphere. It's just, everybody gets out and has a blast."

The Beachburg Fair runs until Sunday at the Beachburg arena and fairgrounds.