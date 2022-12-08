Beached barge removed from Victoria-area waterfront: GVHA

A cement barge that had washed up along the rocks of McLoughlin Point in Esquimalt, B.C., during a windstorm last month has finally been towed from the area.

The barge, owned by Lafarge Canada, broke free of its tow cable on Nov. 29 amid heavy winds.

Since then, recovery work – including pumping water off the vessel – has taken place on and off over the past week.

On Thursday afternoon, Ian Robertson, CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, said the barge had been moved from McLoughlin Point to Ogden Point in Victoria for repairs.

He said the GVHA was happy to keep the barge there as repairs were completed.

Earlier this week, Transport Canada said it was working with Larfage to complete a damage assessment of the vessel and finalize a salvage plan.

The federal agency noted that the barge did not contain fuel or pose any safety risk to residents or the marine environment.